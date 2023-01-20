2 Strong 4 Bullies
Power restored to majority of Ohioans following severe storm

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Power has been restored to the majority of Ohioans following Thursday night’s severe storms.

See the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

According to the FirstEnergy website, outages peaked around 21,000 customers at the worst point of the weather.

As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, outages are down to only 798 customers affected out of 2,115,675.

Counties affected as of 7 a.m. Friday include:

  • Ashtabula - fewer than five customers
  • Clark - 188 customers
  • Columbiana - 17 customers
  • Cuyahoga - 195 customers
  • Geauga - 16 customers
  • Huron - fewer than five customers
  • Lake - 21 customers
  • Lucas - 54 customers
  • Madison - fewer than five customers
  • Mahoning - 15 customers
  • Medina - five customers
  • Richland - eight customers
  • Stark - 8 customers
  • Summit - 236 customers
  • Trumbull - fewer than five customers
  • Wayne - 12 customers

Weather is expected to cool down over the weekend, with some wind gusts and light snow.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

