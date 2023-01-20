Power restored to majority of Ohioans following severe storm

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Power has been restored to the majority of Ohioans following Thursday night’s severe storms.

According to the FirstEnergy website, outages peaked around 21,000 customers at the worst point of the weather.

As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, outages are down to only 798 customers affected out of 2,115,675.

Counties affected as of 7 a.m. Friday include:

Ashtabula - fewer than five customers

Clark - 188 customers

Columbiana - 17 customers

Cuyahoga - 195 customers

Geauga - 16 customers

Huron - fewer than five customers

Lake - 21 customers

Lucas - 54 customers

Madison - fewer than five customers

Mahoning - 15 customers

Medina - five customers

Richland - eight customers

Stark - 8 customers

Summit - 236 customers

Trumbull - fewer than five customers

Wayne - 12 customers

Weather is expected to cool down over the weekend, with some wind gusts and light snow.

