Report: Browns line coach Bill Callahan agrees to extension
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns line coach Bill Callahan, considered one of the best in the NFL, is staying in Cleveland with a contract extension, according to NFL Network.
The Browns ranked 6th in rushing this past season, averaging 146 yards per game.
They also allowed 44 sacks, which was 12th in the NFL.
Callahan, 66, joined the Browns in 2020.
The Jets did reportedly interview another Browns assistant for the OC job.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.