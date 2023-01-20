2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Report: Browns line coach Bill Callahan agrees to extension

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan watches as the team warms up before an NFL...
Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan watches as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns line coach Bill Callahan, considered one of the best in the NFL, is staying in Cleveland with a contract extension, according to NFL Network.

The Browns ranked 6th in rushing this past season, averaging 146 yards per game.

They also allowed 44 sacks, which was 12th in the NFL.

Callahan, 66, joined the Browns in 2020.

The Jets did reportedly interview another Browns assistant for the OC job.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Warriors stars sitting tonight vs Cavaliers
Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) sits on the sideline as the team plays against the...
Cade York: “I’ll bounce back. It’s more of a motivator.”
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second...
Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley: ‘Things are starting to translate gradually’
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell holding strong in All-Star fan vote