Report: Browns line coach Bill Callahan agrees to extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns line coach Bill Callahan, considered one of the best in the NFL, is staying in Cleveland with a contract extension, according to NFL Network.

The #Jets put in a request to speak to #Browns OL coach Bill Callahan for their offensive coordinator job recently, sources say, but Callahan signed an extension to remain in Cleveland. One of the best in the biz at that spot stays put. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2023

The Browns ranked 6th in rushing this past season, averaging 146 yards per game.

They also allowed 44 sacks, which was 12th in the NFL.

Callahan, 66, joined the Browns in 2020.

The Jets did reportedly interview another Browns assistant for the OC job.

The #Jets interviewed #Browns WR coach/passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea for their offensive coordinator job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2023

