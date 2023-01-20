2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say

Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee
(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft.

