Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

Vermillion fire on Yorktown Place
Vermillion fire on Yorktown Place(Source: Vermillion Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support.

A scary site on Yorktown Place last night as our department responded to a heavily involved structure fire. However, at...

Posted by Vermilion Fire Department on Friday, January 20, 2023

According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property.

“A considerable amount of property was saved,” Vermillion fire said. “And the attached duplex was unharmed.”

They noted this outcome would not have been possible without mutual aid from South Amherst fire, Amherst fire, Florence Township fire and Vermillion Township fire.

