Warriors stars sitting tonight vs Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out tonight vs the Cavaliers, according to the NBA injury report.

Curry played 43 minutes Thursday night in an overtime loss at Boston. Wiggins played 40 minutes and Green played 37.

Steph Curry just yelled “this is my town!” 💀



I know the Celtics are tired of this man. pic.twitter.com/Da3MTElDLW — Jon Asaad (@jaynbablog) January 20, 2023

The defending champion Warriors are 9th in the West at 22-23 overall.

Tonight’s game wraps up a 5-game road trip for Golden State.

Their road record is an unsightly 5-18; only the lowly Houston Rockets (4-20) are worse on the road.

Looking forward to the @cavs @warriors game tomorrow in Cleveland! I know a guy who will be there😀 — Mark Price (@Mark25Price) January 20, 2023

