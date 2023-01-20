2 Strong 4 Bullies
Warriors stars sitting tonight vs Cavaliers

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out tonight vs the Cavaliers, according to the NBA injury report.

Curry played 43 minutes Thursday night in an overtime loss at Boston. Wiggins played 40 minutes and Green played 37.

The defending champion Warriors are 9th in the West at 22-23 overall.

Tonight’s game wraps up a 5-game road trip for Golden State.

Their road record is an unsightly 5-18; only the lowly Houston Rockets (4-20) are worse on the road.

