Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after lightning strike causes nursing home fire

Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames
Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames
By Rachel Vadaj and Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Blossom Nursing Home in Willard was engulfed in flames after the storm blew through the city on Thursday night, the Fisher-Titus health system confirmed.

The State Fire Marshal’s office determined that a lightning strike was the cause of the fire.

Two residents were taken from the temporary staging area to the hospital for precautionary measures.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor injury.

Fisher-Titus said that all residents were safely evacuated, accounted for, and are being assessed accordingly.

A church next to the nursing home was set up as a temporary staging area for the 63 residents until they were taken to other care facilities.

Fisher-Titus said several of its employees and multiple North Central EMS crews responded to assist.

Aside from the firefighters battling to put out the blaze in the windy conditions, another group in the community is being hailed as heroes...

Willard City Schools bus drivers came to the rescue by keeping the residents warm and taking them to safe locations.

The school district confirmed students from Willard City Schools, St. Francis Xavier School, Celeryville Christian School, and Pioneer Career & Technology Center will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, Jan. 20.

St. Francis Xavier Parish and School stated the delay is to give the bus drivers adequate rest after transporting the nursing home residents.

Fisher-Titus shared the following photos from the scene:

