WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Blossom Nursing Home in Willard was engulfed in flames after the storm blew though the city on Thursday night, Fisher-Titus health system confirmed

All residents were safely evacuated, accounted for, and are being assessed accordingly, Fisher-Titus said.

Fisher-Titus said several of its employees and multiple North Central EMS crews responded to the scene to assist.

Aside from the firefighters battling to put out the blaze in the windy conditions, another group in the community is being hailed as heroes...

Willard City Schools bus drivers came to the rescue by keeping the residents warm and taking them to safe locations.

The school district confirmed students from Willard City Schools, St. Francis Xavier School, Celeryville Christian School, and Pioneer Career & Technology Center will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, Jan. 20.

St. Francis Xavier Parish and School stated the delay is to give the bus drivers adequate rest after transporting the nursing home residents.

Fisher-Titus shared the following photos from the scene:

Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames (Fisher-Titus)

