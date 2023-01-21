4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested the four inmates on Friday and Saturday after escaping from a detention center in Missouri.

All inmates were wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to previous reports from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Troopers found the suspects after stopping a Scion TC on state Route 129 in Fairfield Township at around 9:30 p.m., according to a department press release.

Officials said the car, driven by the escapees, fled the scene after being identified.

The suspects left the car and ran on foot after stopping near Brooke Hill Court and Willow Brook Drive in Liberty Township, officials said.

Officers were quickly able to take 52-year-old Kelly McSean and 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian into custody on Jan. 20, officials said.

Police found and arrested 37-year-old Lujuan Tucker in West Chester Township at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 21, the release said.

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year-old Dakota Pace at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. Pace was located about a mile and a half away from where all four suspects left the car.

Officials said all four suspects are booked in the Butler County Jail.

OSHP officials said the incident remains under investigation and all four could face additional charges in Ohio.

