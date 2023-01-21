CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13.

Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300.

The suspect then drove to PNC Bank and attempted an ATM withdrawal, police say.

Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft (woio)

If anyone recognizes this suspect, please contact Detective Johnson at 216-623-2711.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.