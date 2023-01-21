Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13.
Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300.
The suspect then drove to PNC Bank and attempted an ATM withdrawal, police say.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, please contact Detective Johnson at 216-623-2711.
