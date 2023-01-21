2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police Sergeant shoots suspect, 1 man injured after shooting outside nightclub

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police sergeant shot a suspect and a victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a nightclub early Saturday morning, according to a Cleveland Police Department news release.

Police say officers responded to the 9700 block of Madison Avenue for a shooting involving an on-duty Cleveland Police Sergeant.

The victim and suspect in this incident were found with gunshot wounds, police say.

Police say there was an altercation inside Belinda’s Night Club at 9613 Madison Ave. between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect and the victim, engaged in a physical altercation outside of the club which involved the victim running from the suspect, police say.

The suspect began chasing and shooting at the victim, police say.

The Cleveland Police Sergeant was in a zone car outside of the club when he observed the suspect shooting at the victim.

Police say the sergeant gave verbal commands to the suspect to drop the firearm and fired rounds striking the suspect, police say.

A 28-year-old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

A 34-year-old suspect was also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, police say.

The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave, according to Cleveland Police Protocol.

The shooting remains under investigation.

