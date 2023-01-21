2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the stand late in the fourth...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the stand late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011. The Browns won 27-19. He was recently hospitalized after saving his children from drowning.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 21, 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the Baptist Hospital after saving his kids from drowning, according to his girlfriend Angela Cole, Instagram post.

Hillis has been in the hospital since Jan. 5.

“God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital,” Cole said.

Reports: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
Summit County house fire causes road closures
