2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio

Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio
Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio(Illuminating Company)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a helicopter flying close to overhead powerlines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company.

These patrols started on Jan. 20, and are anticipated to take approximately five to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Storm or outage-related patrols could prolong completion.

The Chesapeake Bay Helicopters are mobilized to the Illuminating Company region to perform comprehensive visual inspections on all Illuminating Company 138kV lines.

Here is what the black and silver Hughes MD500 with red tail registration number N774CB looks like:

The Illuminating Company provided the following description of these patrols:

“A comprehensive visual inspection (CVI) is a slow, structure-by-structure, span-by-span inspection where the inspector onboard the helicopter gets a thorough look from top to bottom of each structure, associated hardware, and conductors of the transmission line(s). The helicopter will be moving very slowly along each of the transmission lines and will often be seen hovering while carrying out these inspections. It should be noted that the contractor has been authorized to patrol the transmission circuits in their entirety (i.e. “breaker-to-breaker”), so patrols on certain lines may therefore extend into the neighboring regions. The flight crew will provide information on their daily location to any local airports when in their airspace.”

Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio
Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio(Illuminating Company)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
Akron Police look for serial thief
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18
Gas leak closes west side park.
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak