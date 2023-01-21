2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State routs Ball State in MAC showdown

Kent State guard Sincere Carry controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kent State guard Sincere Carry controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State made an early statement in the MAC, routing Ball State 86-65 Friday.

The win is Kent State’s 10th straight and improves KSU, the MAC’s top team, to 16-3 overall, 6-0 in conference.

Second-place Ball State drops to 13-6 (4-3).

Sincere Carry scored x points, 14 in the first half as the Golden Flashes raced to a 45-28 halftime lead.

Chris Payton scored 16 and Jalen Sullinger added 13.

KSU shot 50 percent from the floor, Ball State was held to 36 percent.

