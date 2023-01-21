Kent State routs Ball State in MAC showdown
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State made an early statement in the MAC, routing Ball State 86-65 Friday.
The win is Kent State’s 10th straight and improves KSU, the MAC’s top team, to 16-3 overall, 6-0 in conference.
Second-place Ball State drops to 13-6 (4-3).
Sincere Carry scored x points, 14 in the first half as the Golden Flashes raced to a 45-28 halftime lead.
Chris Payton scored 16 and Jalen Sullinger added 13.
KSU shot 50 percent from the floor, Ball State was held to 36 percent.
