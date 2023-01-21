2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)

WARNING: This story and the video contains medically graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The fox that had been impaled on a fence is back in his natural habitat, thanks to the rescue and rehabilitation by Lake Metroparks.

Lake Metroparks Rangers responded to a call from a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident on Nov. 12 for a fox stuck on the fence.

When they arrived, they found the fox impaled through his left thigh muscle on an iron fence in the backyard.

The rangers used an animal snare to safely remove the fox and place him in a crate.

He was taken to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center where he was immediately anesthetized, evaluated, and treated for the puncture wound that went through the whole thigh.

Both the entry and exit wounds, along with the internal thigh wounds, were sutured.

The fox was even given a cone to prevent him from damaging the wound further.

The veterinarian saw significant improvement to the wound amid two months of daily care.

He was kept in an outdoor enclosure to prepare him to be reintroduced to the wild.

Lake Metroparks brought him to a suitable habitat that was in the same general area where he was rescued.

Soon as the crate’s gate opened, he happily ran off into the woods.

Westchester County officials give update on plane crash that killed 2 from Cleveland area
