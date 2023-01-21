Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.

Chicoine was indicted on Dec. 8, 2021 on three charges, according to court dockets:

One count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies

Chicoine pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Dec. 16, 2021, court records say.

Thompson said Chicoine entered a guilty plea on the indicted charges on Jan. 18, 2023.

Medina County Judge Joyce V. Kimbler sentenced Chicoine to 9-13 and 1/2 years in prison, Thompson said.

