2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member

A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading...
A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member.(Source: Medina County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.

Chicoine was indicted on Dec. 8, 2021 on three charges, according to court dockets:

  • One count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony
  • Two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies

Chicoine pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Dec. 16, 2021, court records say.

Thompson said Chicoine entered a guilty plea on the indicted charges on Jan. 18, 2023.

Medina County Judge Joyce V. Kimbler sentenced Chicoine to 9-13 and 1/2 years in prison, Thompson said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio
4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio
The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either...
4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday sentenced a...
Ravenna man sentenced for sextortion, attempted sexual exploitation of a child
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police Sergeant shoots suspect, 1 man injured after shooting outside nightclub