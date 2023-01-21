2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18

Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell.

She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police.

Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a hot pink hoodie, tan/brown sweats, and was carrying a black backpack.

Call Det. Garvin at 440-326-1201 or email agarvin@cityofelyria.org if you see her or know where she may be.

Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18(Elyria Police)

