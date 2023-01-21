2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet start, snowy end to the weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Grey skies will grace us today as highs hit the mid 30s.

Tonight, will be mainly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday’s weather features a rain/snow mix and highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday evening snow will be light as lows slide into the lower 30s.

Scattered morning snow on Monday will be light as highs peak in the mid 30s.

We’ll see a little sun amid the clouds on Tusday with highs approach 40.

A windy, winter mix arrives Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

