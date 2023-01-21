Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak.

The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a contractor are expected to be on-site no later than Wednesday, January 25.

The contractor will then analyze the scope of the job and fence off the site location where it is needed.

A threat assessment has been requested for the houses closest to the park, according to Kazy’s post.

19 News has reached out to The Cleveland Fire Department for more details.

The councilman said he will give updates when more information is available.

