Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday.

The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.

On 1-17-23 at 4:00 am, a male entered a fenced back yard on the 2400 block of W.18th Place and took a wheelbarrow, misc.... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, January 19, 2023

The suspect took a wheelbarrow, grill, ladder, lawnmower and various tools from the home, officials said.

Anyone with details on the theft has been asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.