Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday.

The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.

The suspect took a wheelbarrow, grill, ladder, lawnmower and various tools from the home, officials said.

Anyone with details on the theft has been asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

