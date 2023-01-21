Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard, including a grill, on Tuesday.
The thief entered a fenced backyard in the 2400 block of West 18th Street at 4 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
The suspect took a wheelbarrow, grill, ladder, lawnmower and various tools from the home, officials said.
Anyone with details on the theft has been asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5217.
