2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police.

Police said it is believed the suspect lives on, or near, Hillcrest Avenue.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

A suspect is wanted by police for breaking into a home and stealing items from a backyard,...
Police: Suspect wanted for stealing items from backyard of Cleveland home
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
Akron Police look for serial thief
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect