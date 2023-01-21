CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police.

Police said it is believed the suspect lives on, or near, Hillcrest Avenue.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

