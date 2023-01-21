Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police.
Police said it is believed the suspect lives on, or near, Hillcrest Avenue.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.
