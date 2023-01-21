2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ravenna man sentenced for sextortion, attempted sexual exploitation of a child

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday sentenced a...
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday sentenced a Ravenna man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, attempted sexual exploitation of a child and interstate communication with intent to extort.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday sentenced a Ravenna man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, attempted sexual exploitation of a child and interstate communication with intent to extort.

Court documents stated between November of 2019 and September of 2021, 33-year-old Andrew Drabic “gained unauthorized access to personal social media accounts” of several children in Northeast Ohio, where he stole images to blackmail the victims, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Drabic would then use the accessed accounts to obtain “non-public images, written communications and other sensitive materials,” the release said.

Officials said Drabic would use the sensitive material to intimidate the victims by threatening to release the materials publicly. Court documents also said Drabic did follow through on the threats and released the sensitive material.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Jan. 12, 2022 on Drabic’s Ravenna home following an investigation and seized numerous computer systems, cell phones, storage accessories and other electronic devices, the release said.

Officials said multiple sexually explicit messages between Drabic and a minor were found on the devices, which showed Drabic directing the minor to perform sexual acts and send sexually explicit photographs.

U.S. District Judge John R. Adams on Jan. 17 sentenced Drabic to 151 months, or more than 12 and 1/2 years, in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

“It takes great courage for victims to come forward and report coercive behavior and predatory tactics to law enforcement,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said in a comment. “Because these victims came forward, this defendant was brought to justice, a minor was prevented from further harm, and our communities and children are now safer.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police Sergeant shoots suspect, 1 man injured after shooting outside nightclub
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the stand late in the fourth...
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft