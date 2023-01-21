Ravenna man sentenced for sextortion, attempted sexual exploitation of a child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday sentenced a Ravenna man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, attempted sexual exploitation of a child and interstate communication with intent to extort.

Court documents stated between November of 2019 and September of 2021, 33-year-old Andrew Drabic “gained unauthorized access to personal social media accounts” of several children in Northeast Ohio, where he stole images to blackmail the victims, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Drabic would then use the accessed accounts to obtain “non-public images, written communications and other sensitive materials,” the release said.

Officials said Drabic would use the sensitive material to intimidate the victims by threatening to release the materials publicly. Court documents also said Drabic did follow through on the threats and released the sensitive material.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Jan. 12, 2022 on Drabic’s Ravenna home following an investigation and seized numerous computer systems, cell phones, storage accessories and other electronic devices, the release said.

Officials said multiple sexually explicit messages between Drabic and a minor were found on the devices, which showed Drabic directing the minor to perform sexual acts and send sexually explicit photographs.

U.S. District Judge John R. Adams on Jan. 17 sentenced Drabic to 151 months, or more than 12 and 1/2 years, in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

“It takes great courage for victims to come forward and report coercive behavior and predatory tactics to law enforcement,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said in a comment. “Because these victims came forward, this defendant was brought to justice, a minor was prevented from further harm, and our communities and children are now safer.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.