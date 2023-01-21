US Marshals: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri ‘potentially’ in Ohio

FARMINGTON, Missouri (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either in or traveling through the state of Ohio.

All inmates are wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to U.S. Marshals.

52-year-old Kelly McSean, with a known alias of Larry Bemboom, is also wanted for sexual assault, Marshals said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. Police also have indicated McSean is a sexually violent predator.

Kelly McSean (Source: U.S. Marshal's Office)

30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, with no known aliases, is also wanted for sexual assault, U.S. Marshals said. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police also said he is a sexually violent predator.

Aaron Wade Sebastian (Source: U.S. Marshal's Office)

37-year-old Lujuan Tucker, with no known aliases, is also wanted for sexual assault, Marshals said. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Officials also said he is a sexually violent predator.

Lujuan Tucker (Source: U.S. Marshal's Office)

26-year-old Dakota Pace, with no known aliases, is also wanted for grand theft auto, Marshals say. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Officials said he is considered dangerous and a flight risk.

Dakota Pace (Source: U.S. Marshal's Office)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call 911. A reward may be offered for information leading to their arrest.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.