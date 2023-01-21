US Marshals arrest Ohio man for the murder of 4-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Early this morning, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a 22-year-old man who has been wanted since March 25, 2021, for the murder of a 4-year-old boy.

Andre McCoy has been arrested for aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications, NOVFTF says.

NOVFTF says McCoy, Brandon Crump, 18, and Kimonie Bryant, 26, were all a part of a home invasion robbery at the home of the victim’s mother on Sept. 21, 2020.

Rowan Sweeney, 4, was killed at the home and four others were injured in the shooting, NOVFTF says.

Bryant surrendered to law enforcement shortly after the shooting.

Crump was arrested by the NOVFTF just over a month after the shooting.

The NOVFTF says they had been looking for McCoy for two years.

“Our task force never stopped looking for justice for Rowan Sweeney, today that justice comes in the form of the last suspect arrested for the violent, tragic, and needless death of a little boy,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

