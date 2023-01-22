2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say

Florence Township Fire Department
Florence Township Fire Department(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials.

The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.

First responders rescued three people from the home during the fire, the release said.

One victim was transported to Mercy Regional Lorain where they were pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported for smoke inhalation.

Officials confirmed two dogs were found dead, while seven others were saved from the home.

One firefighter received minor injuries during the fire, officials said.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

