1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting.

As responding officers were en route, one officer heard a gunshot, police say.

The crowd began to disperse, and officers located two victims who had been injured.

Police say one victim had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.

Another victim suffered from what appeared to be knife wounds, police say.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police do not believe anyone was struck by gunfire.

This incident remains under investigation.

