Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter.

Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post.

Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four years, the department said.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own. Firefighter Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly...

Posted by Thompson Fire Department on Sunday, January 22, 2023

“Joshua was a true public servant and his service will not be forgotten,” the post said.

Officials said funeral arrangements will be announced when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

