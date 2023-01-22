Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter.
Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post.
Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four years, the department said.
“Joshua was a true public servant and his service will not be forgotten,” the post said.
Officials said funeral arrangements will be announced when it becomes available.
