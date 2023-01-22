Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning.

Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.

The suspect had already fled the scene before police arrival.

Both people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital to be treated for their injuries, police say.

The victim who had been shot only received minor wounds since the bullet first struck his cell phone in his pocket, police say.

The nature of the altercation and the identity of the suspect remain under investigation.

