Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York(Diginitymemorial.com)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub.

Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.

Air traffic audio, describes the final moments before the plane went down.

Cleveland community mourns 2 men killed in New York plane crash

Authorities say the single engine plane crashed less than a mile from the air strip. It took search and rescue teams 5 hours to track it down in the thick woods.

At the memorial, family and friends said Taub will be remembered as a family man who was committed to his community, strong in his Jewish faith.

The FAA is investigating what caused the tragic accident.

