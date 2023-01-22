2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

Many roads, including downtown Cape Girardeau, got a fresh blanket of snow Monday morning, Dec. 26.(Source: KFVS)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans in our area. The list will be updated.

Parking Bans

Beachwood - Effective until further notice

North Royalton - Effective at 12:30 p.m.

