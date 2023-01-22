Northeast Ohio Weather: Snowy but seasonable weather this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather features periods of snow and highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight’s snow will be light as lows slide into the lower 30s.

Scattered, mainly morning snow on Monday will be light as highs peak in the mid 30s.

We’ll see a little sun amid the clouds on Tusday with highs in the mid 30s.

A windy, winter mix arrives Wednesday with highs in the low 40s.

A Snowy Thursday will include highs in the low 30s.

