Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania until 1 p.m. on Monday.

Periods of widespread snow continue to overspread northern OH and NW PA from the SW through this early afternoon.

Heaviest snow expected this morning through late afternoon.

Greatest snow totals (3-5″) are expected to be focused in the snowbelt due to eventual lake-enhancement and along the I-71 corridor.

The lake-enhanced snow is expected later this evening into Monday morning.

Lesser snow totals are forecast outside the Winter Weather Advisory.

