Los Angeles officials provide updates into mass shooting during Lunar New Year Festival

LOS ANGELES, California (WOIO) - Officials continue to provide updates into a deadly mass shooting that took the lives of 10 people.

A gunman killed 10 people and injured another 10 during the Jan. 22 shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Los Angeles, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Another shooting happened at the Lai Lai ballroom around 30 minutes after the first shooting, reports from the Associated Press indicated. Officials have not determined if the two shootings are connected.

AP reports said officials did not suggest what type of gun was used in the shootings but said the suspect is being described as an Asian male. Reports also indicated police surrounded a white van found in the area early Sunday afternoon.

