19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday; next storm brings snow then a winter mix then back to snow

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light snow and flurries today. Any additional snow accumulation will be held to one inch or less. High temperatures in the 30s. The team is tracking the next storm that will eject out of the southern Rockies. The system organizes over Texas tomorrow then will lift towards Ohio. It’s a sloppy pattern for us Wednesday and Thursday. Current thinking is that snow develops from south to north early Wednesday morning. This will bring a few inches of accumulation to the area. The track of the system will be across northwest Ohio on Wednesday. Warmer air feeds into our area switching things over to some light rain for most of us by late morning. A blast of colder air behind the storm will change everything back over to snow. It’s a lake effect snow situation Thursday that could dump several inches where the squalls persist. The team will keep you posted on details and any changes in the coming days.

