19 First Alert Weather Days: Snow & a wintry mix Wednesday; lake effect snows Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued 19 First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday.

A low pressure system will develop over the lower Mississippi River Valley this week, moving northeast into the area Wednesday.

This system will keep our local forecast quite interesting Wednesday, and even into Thursday.

Widespread snow will move into northern Ohio early Wednesday.

By midday, and into the afternoon, the snow will change to a wintry mix, and even rain for those of you farther south.

While the morning commute will be slick and snowy, the evening commute will be quite slushy.

All precipitation will change back to snow on Wednesday night.

The lake effect will take over on Thursday, making for another slick and snowy commute Thursday morning, especially in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.

Area-wide, we’re anticipating a general two to five inches of new snowfall on Wednesday.

Once the lake effect takes over on Thursday, additional snow will accumulate, especially in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.