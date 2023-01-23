2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton officer helps aid former K-9 partner diagnosed with cancer

After serving 9 years with the Canton Police Department, K-9 Zayne was diagnosed with bone...
After serving 9 years with the Canton Police Department, K-9 Zayne was diagnosed with bone cancer.(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Heslop is a man of many titles, husband, father and Canton police officer.

But now he’s taking on a new role, as a caretaker.

After nine years of working together, he is helping aid his old partner back to health, K-9 Zayne.

“We worked the street together. We went an explosive call together. When a dog retires you just want to spoil them and to see him get cancer two months after he retired is difficult,” said Heslop.

Heslop told 19 News Zayne retired from the police force in September, and in December he was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Weeks after his surgery at the start of January, he’s adjusting to a new life with only three legs.

Since his surgery, he has gained the support of many community members and the Police K-9 Association.

A GoFundMe created to help with this medical costs has almost reached goal amount.

“It’s not a cheap surgery. It was something I was willing to pay for myself,” said Heslop. “Surgery and test that were done prior was approximately $6,200.″

Heslop said Zayne is doing much better on his road to recovery and is grateful for the support.

“It’s very humbling. I appreciate all the support and I would do it for anyone in our association that had this because it’s not an easy decision to make,” said Heslop.

He said their K-9′s health is their top priority and any extra money donated will go to the Police K-9 Association.

If you are interested in donating you can contact the Police K-9 Association.

