Cleveland police continues search for missing ‘endangered’ teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager on Sunday.

The teen, 16-year-old Jaden Otis, was last seen in the 7900 block of Neville Avenue in Cleveland.

Police said Jaden is classified as endangered due to medical issues.

Anyone with information on Jaden’s whereabouts has been asked to call 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.