Cleveland police search for missing 10-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland and Metroparks police officers are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The child left his home in the 1100 block of E. 169th Street on foot early Monday.

Jo’el Hardy ((Source: Cleveland police))

Cleveland police said Jo’el Hardy was last seen wearing a gray Nautica jacket over a black sweat shirt, blue jogging pants and green New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information please call 9-1-1.

