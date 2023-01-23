2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing 10-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland and Metroparks police officers are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The child left his home in the 1100 block of E. 169th Street on foot early Monday.

Jo’el Hardy
Jo’el Hardy((Source: Cleveland police))

Cleveland police said Jo’el Hardy was last seen wearing a gray Nautica jacket over a black sweat shirt, blue jogging pants and green New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information please call 9-1-1.

