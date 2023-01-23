Cleveland radio company sues Lorain County Commissioners over communications system

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Commissioners are facing more fallout after voting down a new radio system earlier this month.

19 News has uncovered a lawsuit filed by Cleveland Communications, Inc. against the commissioners.

The company was awarded the bid to provide a new communications system for police, firefighters, and paramedics.

Many first responders have raised concerns over their dated radio systems possibly creating a dangerous situation for them and the community.

In the lawsuit, they claim the commissioners failed to uphold their end of the bargain.

CCI said they had no warning the commissioners were going to rescind their contract with them.

The question is could this lawsuit allow the company to have the contract back with the county.

The commissioners are currently back to the drawing board to a find a radio provider.

