‘Dandy Daddy’ was inmate on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County last week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We now know the name of the inmate who was on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) initial report, 67 year-old Carl Jasperse was listed as one of the passengers on the plane.

Jasperse, who’s screen name was “Dandy Daddy,” was sentenced to 102 months in prison for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, in a case out of Florida.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida, “Between 2020 and 2021, Carl Lee Jasperse, 67, using the screenname “Dandy Daddy” used a mobile application to communicate with individuals about child sexual abuse material and trade the same. He was found to be in possession of more than 4000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material when a search warrant was executed at his Lantana residence in January 2021.”

The OSP reports indicates Jasperse was on the plane with four federal agents on their way to Detroit to pick up a second inmate, but it’s not clear why or where the two inmates would have gone after that connection.

Jasperse was being transported by four Federal Correction Institute Elkton corrections officers.

All aboard the plane, including the pilot, were uninjured and the inmate and federal agents were taken to an undisclosed location after the crash landing.

