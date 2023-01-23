2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Dandy Daddy’ was inmate on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County last week

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We now know the name of the inmate who was on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) initial report, 67 year-old Carl Jasperse was listed as one of the passengers on the plane.

Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County

Jasperse, who’s screen name was “Dandy Daddy,” was sentenced to 102 months in prison for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, in a case out of Florida.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida, “Between 2020 and 2021, Carl Lee Jasperse, 67, using the screenname “Dandy Daddy” used a mobile application to communicate with individuals about child sexual abuse material and trade the same. He was found to be in possession of more than 4000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material when a search warrant was executed at his Lantana residence in January 2021.”

The OSP reports indicates Jasperse was on the plane with four federal agents on their way to Detroit to pick up a second inmate, but it’s not clear why or where the two inmates would have gone after that connection.

Jasperse was being transported by four Federal Correction Institute Elkton corrections officers.

All aboard the plane, including the pilot, were uninjured and the inmate and federal agents were taken to an undisclosed location after the crash landing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Macedonia police officer shoots suspect, Ohio BCI investigating
Jo’el Hardy (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police find missing 10-year-old boy
A picture of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz is shown on the university's football stadium...
Stone Foltz hazing death settlement is largest in Ohio public college history
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism