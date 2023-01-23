Dec. 23 Ohio Turnpike crash resulted in over 70 injuries, multiple fatalities, crash report says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their findings after completing their initial crash report for the Ohio Turnpike crash in Groton Township on Dec. 23, 2022.

According to the crash report, a total of 51 vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in 73 injuries and four fatalities, with weather conditions being a factor.

This is the aftermath of the Dec. 23 turnpike crash that involved 51 vehicles, resulting in 73 injuries and four people... Posted by 13abc on Thursday, January 26, 2023

“Troopers from the Milan Post and investigators from our Crash Reconstruction section continue to review evidence, including video, pictures and statements that have been gathered as a result of the crash,” says OSHP Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

OSHP says a crash of this magnitude requires a lengthy investigative process, with investigators completing many steps and actions to ensure the investigation is as detailed as possible and receives the attention it deserves, especially for those who have been negatively impacts.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

According to OSHP, once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office for their review so they can determine any applicable charges.

