2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Donovan Mitchell could return for Cavs Tuesday

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell, who’s missed the last 3 games with a groin injury, could return to action Tuesday in New York.

Mitchell went through a full practice Monday, with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff saying “he did everything we did.”

Mitchell is 9th in the league in scoring at 28 ppg.

Cleveland is 5th in the East at 29-19 overall coming off a win Saturday over Milwaukee.

Tuesday’s game against the Knicks will be followed by road games at Houston and Oklahoma City.

The Cavs are back home Sunday against the L.A. Cllippers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

High School Football Player of the Week, Week 9 Willtrell Hartson, Senior RB of Massillon HS
HS football powers Massillon, Valdosta (Ga.) to square off in fall
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs
Kent State guard Sincere Carry controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kent State routs Ball State in MAC showdown