Donovan Mitchell could return for Cavs Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell, who’s missed the last 3 games with a groin injury, could return to action Tuesday in New York.

Mitchell went through a full practice Monday, with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff saying “he did everything we did.”

Mitchell is 9th in the league in scoring at 28 ppg.

Cleveland is 5th in the East at 29-19 overall coming off a win Saturday over Milwaukee.

Tuesday’s game against the Knicks will be followed by road games at Houston and Oklahoma City.

The Cavs are back home Sunday against the L.A. Cllippers.

