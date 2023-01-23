2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism(FBI)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI Cleveland and Atlanta seek the public’s help about the recent vandalism at Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary.

The FBI says they are also seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing outside of the Sanctuary.

The FBI says on July 3, 2022, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a member or members of the group sprayed the words “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” on the side of the church.

Cameras recorded a group of people dressed in all black walking away from the church and crossing Auburn Avenue towards the Memorial Rose Garden, the FBI says.

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism(FBI)

A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the Garden, no longer in black clothes, the FBI says.

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism(FBI)

It is believed one or more of the suspects in the pictures may have ties to Central or Northern Ohio, the FBI says.

The FBI Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for this crime.

FBI Cleveland, FBI Atlanta, and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of these 10 suspects to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.

FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism(FBI)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Macedonia police officer shoots suspect, Ohio BCI investigating
Jo’el Hardy (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police find for missing 10-year-old boy
A picture of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz is shown on the university's football stadium...
Stone Foltz hazing death settlement is largest in Ohio public college history
(Source: Canton police)
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton