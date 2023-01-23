FBI offering $10,000 reward for information about Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI Cleveland and Atlanta seek the public’s help about the recent vandalism at Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary.

The FBI says they are also seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing outside of the Sanctuary.

The FBI says on July 3, 2022, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a member or members of the group sprayed the words “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” on the side of the church.

Cameras recorded a group of people dressed in all black walking away from the church and crossing Auburn Avenue towards the Memorial Rose Garden, the FBI says.

A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the Garden, no longer in black clothes, the FBI says.

It is believed one or more of the suspects in the pictures may have ties to Central or Northern Ohio, the FBI says.

The FBI Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for this crime.

FBI Cleveland, FBI Atlanta, and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of these 10 suspects to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.

