2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie ‘cannot wait’ to face the Yankees again

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It seemed like Triston McKenzie was waiting for the question to be asked, and he was ready.

McKenzie, the Guardians young pitching star, was asked at Saturday’s GuardsFest about the Yankees reaction to Josh Naylor “rocking the baby” in game 4 of last year’s playoffs.

“We’re still in your heads rent-free,” McKenzie said. “I can’t wait for this year. I can...not...wait.”

The Yankees got the last laugh, after winning the series in 5 games, when Gleyber Torres did the same motion at second base after the final out.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives during the first half of an NBA...
Donovan Mitchell could return for Cavs Tuesday
High School Football Player of the Week, Week 9 Willtrell Hartson, Senior RB of Massillon HS
HS football powers Massillon, Valdosta (Ga.) to square off in fall
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs