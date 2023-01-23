Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie ‘cannot wait’ to face the Yankees again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It seemed like Triston McKenzie was waiting for the question to be asked, and he was ready.

McKenzie, the Guardians young pitching star, was asked at Saturday’s GuardsFest about the Yankees reaction to Josh Naylor “rocking the baby” in game 4 of last year’s playoffs.

“We’re still in your heads rent-free,” McKenzie said. “I can’t wait for this year. I can...not...wait.”

ROCK THE BABY JOSH NAYLOR pic.twitter.com/ONvbCxBj1H — xz-Patrick Kinman (@Patchman513) October 17, 2022

The Yankees got the last laugh, after winning the series in 5 games, when Gleyber Torres did the same motion at second base after the final out.

Gleyber Torres mocked Josh Naylor’s rock the baby celebration after the Yankees sent Cleveland home 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lwTGi8gW59 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 18, 2022

