HS football powers Massillon, Valdosta (Ga.) to square off in fall
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon will face national power Valdosta (Ga.) in August as part of marquee season-opening week at Paul Brown Stadium.
Massillon and Valdosta are slated to play on Friday night, Aug. 18.
St. Edward, Hoban and Glenville are scheduled for a Saturday tripleheader the next day, also at Paul Brown Stadium; their opponents have yet to be announced.
Valdosta’s 944 wins are the most for any U.S. high school program, plus the school has won 24 Georgia state titles and 6 national titles.
Massillon’s 932 wins are 3rd all time.
