HS football powers Massillon, Valdosta (Ga.) to square off in fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon will face national power Valdosta (Ga.) in August as part of marquee season-opening week at Paul Brown Stadium.

Massillon and Valdosta are slated to play on Friday night, Aug. 18.

St. Edward, Hoban and Glenville are scheduled for a Saturday tripleheader the next day, also at Paul Brown Stadium; their opponents have yet to be announced.

🚨NE Ohio- The 4 great programs representing

NE Ohio are..🚨



Massillon Tigers @MTigerFB

HC-Nate Moore



St. Edward Eagles@SEHS_FOOTBALL

HC-Tom Lombardo



Glenville Tarblooders@TarblooderFB

HC- Ted Ginn Sr.



Hoban Knights@HobanFootball

HC- Tim Tyrell#NEOhio #HSFB #Ohio pic.twitter.com/mFAaxv5Lxc — NE OHIO Big School HSFB (@OhioNEBigSchool) January 21, 2023

Valdosta’s 944 wins are the most for any U.S. high school program, plus the school has won 24 Georgia state titles and 6 national titles.

Massillon’s 932 wins are 3rd all time.

So pumped!! As a Valdosta alum that lives in Massillon now, these are hands down 2 of the great programs in the country! Can’t wait for it!! — Jeramie Milbradt (@obeythe_J) January 21, 2023

