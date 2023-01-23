2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS football powers Massillon, Valdosta (Ga.) to square off in fall

High School Football Player of the Week, Week 9 Willtrell Hartson, Senior RB of Massillon HS
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon will face national power Valdosta (Ga.) in August as part of marquee season-opening week at Paul Brown Stadium.

Massillon and Valdosta are slated to play on Friday night, Aug. 18.

St. Edward, Hoban and Glenville are scheduled for a Saturday tripleheader the next day, also at Paul Brown Stadium; their opponents have yet to be announced.

Valdosta’s 944 wins are the most for any U.S. high school program, plus the school has won 24 Georgia state titles and 6 national titles.

Massillon’s 932 wins are 3rd all time.

