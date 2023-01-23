‘I don’t know how I survived it’: Local woman remembers the day she was shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a woman and her dog were shot in an attempted murder-suicide on Saturday, January 7. Investigators say the gunman turned the gun on himself.

“I don’t enjoy going out in public, like how I used to and just being around so many people, really an anxious feeling,” Shaniyah Lindsey said.

She does not want to show her face on camera. It is a constant reminder of the pain she experienced just seven days into the new year. Lindsey and her dog, Clyde, survived the biggest storm of their lives. Police say Lindsey’s fiancé shot them both. The two are left with permanent physical and emotional scars.

“I don’t know how I survived it or him,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey and Clyde spent nearly two weeks apart recovering at separate hospitals. They were finally reunited Friday, January 20. They are currently together in Columbus.

“I am glad we are back together and we get to heal together on our journey.”

Unfortunately, Clyde still has a bullet in his head and one in his leg. Lindsey has a broken jaw.

“I had a bullet go through my jaw and exit out my chin,” Lindsey said. “So what they had to do was put a plate inside of my mouth and then wire my mouth shut.”

Police arrived to a house on 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue around 10 p.m. that night. They found Lindsey and Clyde hurt. Lindsey’s fiancé shot and killed himself.

Lindsey tries hard to erase that day. She doesn’t even want to say his name.

“I don’t like thinking about it, it keeps me up at night, if I think about it, I am not able to rest, with that being on my mind like that. It kind of screws with me being able to heal.”

Reporter: “Have been back to the house to get any of your stuff?”

Lindsey: “No, I have not.”

Reporter: “Would you ever go back?”

Lindsey: “I don’t think so.”

Lindsey and Clyde have a long way to go. It’s almost like they’re starting over. However, she is thankful for the outpouring support of those who donated to her and Clyde to press forward.

“Literally everybody that donated for him and just people, just people who love dogs so much, God bless everybody who did that because I wouldn’t be able to do it without those people.” 06:35

Lindsey says she has about five to six weeks of healing with her first surgery. She is hoping she does not have to get any other major surgeries. As for Clyde, those bullets will have to stay inside his body. It’s too dangerous to remove them.

