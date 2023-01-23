2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds man not guilty for machete attack on Lakewood store employee

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found Chawn Cloyd not guilty on all charges for attacking a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife last February.

Cloyd’s jury trial began Jan. 17 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese.

The 43-year-old Akron man was facing charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault for the Feb. 10, 2022 assault.

The assault happened at Moon’s Food Store at the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Chawn Cloyd
Chawn Cloyd((Source: Lakewood police))

Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht said the employee suffered a three to four inch cut on his face.

The employee told officers the attack happened as he was escorting the possible shoplifter out of the store.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

