Medical debt relief proposed for 50,000 Cleveland residents

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council is introducing legislation that could provide medical debt relief to 50,000 Cleveland residents.

The legislation will help eliminate approximately $200M in medical debt, with ARPA funds being used.

The Council Meeting on Monday will be the first step for this legislation. Once introduced, it will head to the Health, Human Services, and the Arts committee before a vote could take place.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

