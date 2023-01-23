2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Ohio BCI) is currently...
The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday.(Source: Macedonia Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday.

Officials did not specify the circumstances of the shooting, but said the Jan. 22 incident happened sometime in the evening at 500 Aurora Rd.

Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting
Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting(Source: WOIO)

Officials also have not given any updates on the shooting victim, but a BCI spokesperson confirmed no officers were injured during the shooting.

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

