Ohio BCI investigating Macedonia police officer-involved shooting

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (Ohio BCI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Macedonia that occurred on Sunday.

Officials did not specify the circumstances of the shooting, but said the Jan. 22 incident happened sometime in the evening at 500 Aurora Rd.

Officials also have not given any updates on the shooting victim, but a BCI spokesperson confirmed no officers were injured during the shooting.

