2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Solon police warn residents about a new scam

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon.

According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted.

Once you agree to accept payment, police said the scammer then sends a check image to you for greater than the amount agreed upon.

They then tell the victim the excess was a mistake and tell you to mobile deposit the check. Once the money is in your account, the victim is told to send the extra money back by Venmo, Zelle or Apple Pay, or send gift cards.

Once the bank realizes the check is fraudulent, the victim will be out all the money they sent and could also have to pay fees for overdrawn accounts.

“If someone you don’t know contacts you to buy something outside of the usual, secure online sales sites, you’re very likely being scammed. Don’t fall for it! If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Often these scams originate well outside of our jurisdiction and sometimes on other continents,” posted Solon police on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Macedonia police officer shoots suspect, Ohio BCI investigating
(Source: WOIO)
Jury finds man not guilty for machete attack on Lakewood store employee
Jo’el Hardy (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police search for missing 10-year-old boy
Jaden Otis
Missing ‘endangered’ Cleveland teen found safe, police confirm