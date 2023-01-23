Solon police warn residents about a new scam

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon.

According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted.

Once you agree to accept payment, police said the scammer then sends a check image to you for greater than the amount agreed upon.

They then tell the victim the excess was a mistake and tell you to mobile deposit the check. Once the money is in your account, the victim is told to send the extra money back by Venmo, Zelle or Apple Pay, or send gift cards.

Once the bank realizes the check is fraudulent, the victim will be out all the money they sent and could also have to pay fees for overdrawn accounts.

“If someone you don’t know contacts you to buy something outside of the usual, secure online sales sites, you’re very likely being scammed. Don’t fall for it! If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Often these scams originate well outside of our jurisdiction and sometimes on other continents,” posted Solon police on Facebook.

