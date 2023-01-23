Stone Foltz hazing death settlement is largest in Ohio public college history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stone Foltz was just a sophomore at Bowling Green State University when he died as a result of hazing in March of 2021.

Today, his parents Shari and Cory along with their attorney are announcing publicly the largest ever settlement with a state college or university for a hazing death.

His parents, who run the iamstonefoltz Foundation are making the announcement in public to further their push that fraternity hazing needs to be eradicated highlighted by the roll administrations need to play.

“On the night of March 4th, 2021, Cory and Shari received the phone call that no parent wants. Shari knew immediately it was regarding Stone and the Big/Little event he had mentioned just hours earlier,” according to the foundation’s website. “Tragically, Stone passed on March 7th, 2021 from alcohol poisoning after the PIKE Fraternity ritual activities.”

